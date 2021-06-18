Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Reduced by William Blair

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ELAN. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $35.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.06. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.77, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,076,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,613,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,820 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,293 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

