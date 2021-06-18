Performance Food Group to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Performance Food Group in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the food distribution company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

PFGC opened at $47.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $612,073,000 after acquiring an additional 880,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $513,714,000 after acquiring an additional 502,399 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,973,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $171,313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,829,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $163,015,000 after acquiring an additional 492,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,719,885 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $156,693,000 after acquiring an additional 263,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

