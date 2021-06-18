Northern Trust Corp Has $489.40 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,981,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.31% of General Mills worth $489,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,363,000 after acquiring an additional 594,404 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.