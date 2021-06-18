Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XSLV. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 105,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,264,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 694,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 99,362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSLV opened at $47.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $48.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94.

