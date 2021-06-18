M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $140.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

