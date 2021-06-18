Brokerages Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target at $122.14

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.14.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $136.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Allegion has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allegion by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 598,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,660,000 after purchasing an additional 55,696 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

