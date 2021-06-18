PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,642.97 ($21.47). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,628 ($21.27), with a volume of 802 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,696.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.98. The company has a market capitalization of £715.51 million and a PE ratio of -8.70.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile (LON:PPH)

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

