Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.89. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 124.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million.

HSII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,543,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,425,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,068,000 after buying an additional 295,712 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after buying an additional 613,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,178,000 after buying an additional 146,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

HSII opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $874.53 million, a PE ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 0.91. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $46.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

