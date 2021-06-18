Analysts Set Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target at $81.00

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GBT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $76.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million. Research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

