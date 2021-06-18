M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $463,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.08. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.