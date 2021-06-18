M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $571,000 in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLG. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $73,939,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,293,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $28,996,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.55.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

