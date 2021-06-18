Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.37. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 2,680 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 19.57%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

