Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Short Interest Down 24.9% in May

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 405,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the May 13th total of 539,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synlogic by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Synlogic by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYBX shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

NASDAQ SYBX opened at $4.33 on Friday. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $226.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

