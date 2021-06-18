David A. Dye Sells 4,000 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $133,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,209.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $496.96 million, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $36.37.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 16.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPSI shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

