BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Sells $57,446.40 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $57,446.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ryan Baltimore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Ryan Baltimore sold 600 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $11,184.00.

BRT Apartments stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 66.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 222.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 65,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 49,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 17.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 131,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 169,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

BRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.