Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $99.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.59. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,483,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,610,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 42.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

