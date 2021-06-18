Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 47,153 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.49% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $415,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $249.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.21. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.30 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

