Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,066 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $447,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $349.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.09. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.39.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

