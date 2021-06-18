Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 55,757 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Motorola Solutions worth $528,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $210.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.27. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $213.71. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

