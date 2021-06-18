Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,419 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the software company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,475,046,000 after buying an additional 144,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $276.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

