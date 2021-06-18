Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $555.12 million-570.54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $563.68 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Momo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson lowered Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Momo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Momo from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.47.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Momo has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Momo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Momo will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 4.29%.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.