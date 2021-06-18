Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Hits Market Cap of $29.88 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $48.71 or 0.00129804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $29.88 million and $271,012.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00057505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00137382 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.67 or 0.00177659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $326.51 or 0.00870120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,672.49 or 1.00393007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 613,353 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

