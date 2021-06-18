Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Short Interest Down 18.3% in May

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 58,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,536,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 571,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 191,852 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ THCA opened at $10.05 on Friday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

