Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at SVB Leerink

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $210.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.94.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $177.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.36.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,324,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

