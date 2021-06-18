TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the May 13th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCRR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2,959.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 20,715 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.08. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 32.60 and a quick ratio of 32.60.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

