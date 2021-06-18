5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.04. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$2.98, with a volume of 104,750 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian cut their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.21.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.54. The stock has a market cap of C$235.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57.
In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,605,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,542,150. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total transaction of C$112,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$210,675. Insiders have purchased 169,300 shares of company stock worth $488,697 in the last three months.
5N Plus Company Profile (TSE:VNP)
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
