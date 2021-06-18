5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.04. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$2.98, with a volume of 104,750 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian cut their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.54. The stock has a market cap of C$235.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$59.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.23 million. Analysts predict that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,605,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,542,150. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total transaction of C$112,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$210,675. Insiders have purchased 169,300 shares of company stock worth $488,697 in the last three months.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

