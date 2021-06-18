Concord Wealth Partners Increases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,046.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.96.

Shares of NXPI opened at $198.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

