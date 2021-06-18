Vince Craig Hopkin Sells 1,300 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vince Craig Hopkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,803,000. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206,484 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,860,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Mizuho increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

