Kier Group (LON:KIE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.55). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 118.60 ($1.55), with a volume of 9,836,332 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of £228.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

