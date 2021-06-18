The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Howard Hughes in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.29). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Howard Hughes’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

HHC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of HHC opened at $101.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.05 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.20. The Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.88) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,297.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

