Truist Securiti Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upped their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.69.

BXP stock opened at $119.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.18. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $573,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 15.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 39,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth $866,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 95.4% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 25.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 598,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,624,000 after acquiring an additional 121,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.