Insider Buying: Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) Insider Acquires C$38,850.00 in Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. purchased 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$38,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$38,850.

Crown Capital Partners Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crown Capital Partners alerts:

On Friday, April 30th, Crown Capital Partners Inc. purchased 11,900 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.99 per share, with a total value of C$59,365.53.

Crown Capital Partners stock opened at C$5.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.13. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.14 and a 52 week high of C$5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.23, a current ratio of 10.45 and a quick ratio of 9.72.

CRWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Crown Capital Partners from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Crown Capital Partners from C$5.60 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

About Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.