Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) EVP John J. Harrington Sells 20,767 Shares

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $32,188.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 805,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John J. Harrington also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Athersys alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, John J. Harrington sold 27,107 shares of Athersys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $47,437.25.

ATHX stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $344.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of -1.67. Athersys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.21.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Athersys by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Athersys by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 533,510 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Athersys by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Athersys by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Athersys in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.