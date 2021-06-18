Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Director Purchases $26,880.00 in Stock

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Director William D. Rogers purchased 2,000 shares of Battalion Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Battalion Oil stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. Battalion Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $210.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 241.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Battalion Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,150,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Battalion Oil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Battalion Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Battalion Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Battalion Oil by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

