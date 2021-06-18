Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Director Purchases $26,880.00 in Stock

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Director William D. Rogers purchased 2,000 shares of Battalion Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Battalion Oil stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. Battalion Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $210.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30.
Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 241.40%.
About Battalion Oil
Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.
Read More: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.