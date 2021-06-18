BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black Sells 1,000 Shares

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,894.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $501,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $4,170,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 24.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $634,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

