Kosta N. Kartsotis Sells 5,000 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $74,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,255,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,642,204.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fossil Group stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.19. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,692,538 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $95,388,000 after buying an additional 577,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,401 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,478,935 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after buying an additional 190,785 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at $14,791,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,575 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after buying an additional 69,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

