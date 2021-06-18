DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Sells $79,407.64 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $79,407.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DMTK opened at $43.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.53. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.83.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DMTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Iszo Capital Management LP lifted its stake in DermTech by 283.6% in the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,372 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth approximately $40,632,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DermTech by 116.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,889,000 after buying an additional 518,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DermTech by 152.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after buying an additional 470,571 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in DermTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,139,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

