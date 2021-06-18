Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Announces Earnings Results

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CMC opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,680. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

