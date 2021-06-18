UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-185 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.98. UiPath has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PATH. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.89.

In other UiPath news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

