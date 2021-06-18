Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.22.

AR opened at $13.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Antero Resources has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 582,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 114,938 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

