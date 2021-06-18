Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) PT Raised to $28.00

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.80% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

GSL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE GSL opened at $20.32 on Friday. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at about $395,000. 24.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

