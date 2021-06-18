JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $62.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

BAM stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.60. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

