Warburg Research Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €72.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price target from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €73.96 ($87.01).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €76.24 ($89.69) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €75.87. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

