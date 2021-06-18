Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $41.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

