Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.38.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $41.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
