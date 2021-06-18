Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the May 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on QUTIF shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Questor Technology from C$2.15 to C$1.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS QUTIF opened at $1.38 on Friday. Questor Technology has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

