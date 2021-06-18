PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the May 13th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
OTCMKTS:PCLOF opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.27. PharmaCielo has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33.
About PharmaCielo
Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.