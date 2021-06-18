Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,323,600 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the May 13th total of 1,571,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,203,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19. Roche has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $48.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHHBY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roche to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roche by 55.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Roche by 58.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roche by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roche by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Roche by 2.7% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

