Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,323,600 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the May 13th total of 1,571,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,203,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19. Roche has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $48.38.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHHBY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roche to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.
