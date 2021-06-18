Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 357,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,872,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.22.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $443.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 100.51 and a beta of 0.57. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $419.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

