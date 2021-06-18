Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 115.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $971,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,879,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 53.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,868,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,205,000 after buying an additional 646,850 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 130.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after buying an additional 1,042,311 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.75.

NYSE SPGI opened at $400.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $401.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $382.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.