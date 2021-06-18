Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in 2U by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,968 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC increased its position in 2U by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in 2U by 4,416.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 89,698 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter worth about $6,787,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in 2U by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the period.

TWOU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.98. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

